PHICHIT: A teenager was killed and about 50 others injured, 16 seriously, when a packed Bangkok-Nan passenger bus veered off a highway and plunged into a tree in Bung Na Rang district early on Saturday.

The fatal crash occurred at kilometre maker 60 on Highway No.117 at Dong Sai village in tambon Bung Na Rang at around 5.10am, said Pol Lt Pratchaya Thabankhong, a duty officer at Bung Na Rang police station.

SITTHIPOJ KEBUI

BANGKOK POST