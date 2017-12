A fire broke out at a huge electronic component factory in the Lamphun Industrial Estate in Lamphun province, injuring three people.

The fire happened at about 9.30am today (Saturday) at Schaffner EMC Co Ltd located inside the industrial estate and at noon was still raging although over 30 fire trucks from Lamphun and Chiang Mai would join in to combat the fire.

