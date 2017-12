One man was killed and 13 others hurt after a car rammed into a pickup truck carrying workers on an elevated expressway in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district on Saturday.

The pre-dawn crash occurred on the Chalongrat expressway at around 5am, said Pol Lt Col Lapat Thapthim, deputy superintendent at Expressway 1 police station. The incident was reported shortly after.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS