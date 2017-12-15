Friday, December 15, 2017
New point system aims to weed out bad drivers

Traffic jam in Bangkok
TN News 0

Police are working toward a new point-cutting system next month to try to weed out bad driver from the streets. And the first step, a ticketing system with a bar code, will be introduced this Sunday.

In the system, each motorist would start with 12 points that would be shaved down as drivers commit traffic offences. When a driver has lost all points, they would be banned for driving for a certain period of time, said Pol Maj-General Ekkarak Limsangkas, chief of the Police Ticket Management project.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

