Novices at a temple in Muang Nakhon Phanom caught an apparently intoxicated man trying to break open a donation box on Thursday morning.

The novices of Wat Sawang Suwannaram handed over Sansern Saengkasat, 40, to police when they arrived, saying the noise he’d made trying to break open the wooden donation box had disturbed their morning dharma reading.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation