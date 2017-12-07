Thursday, December 7, 2017
Buriram kicks off Motor Show 2017

Road Sign in Buriram
BURIRAM, 7th December 2017 (NNT) – Eight vehicle manufacturers in Buriram are co-hosting the Motor Show 2017 to boost the local economy and promote the use of helmets among motorcyclists.

Buriram Governor Anusorn Kaewkangwan presided over the event at Thawikit Supercenter Department Store. Similar to the Motor Expo in Bangkok, the event showcases automotive innovations and offers special deals on vehicles.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

