A clip of a man pleasuring himself while driving his scooter in Chiang Mai went viral, disgusting netizens across the country.

The Facebook video, posted by user Tanakorn Chamwong, has since been removed, but Chiang Mai City Life reported that police arrested Buncha Nunti, 48, as the man doing the deed in the footage, shot near Warorot Market.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok