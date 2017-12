PHUKET: Officers from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) and Thalang Police yesterday (Dec 12) arrested two men and one woman who are said to be part of a four-member gang who conned a woman out of more than B3 million in a gambling con after pretending to be interested in doing business with her.

One member of the gang managed to escape arrest.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News