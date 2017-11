A tourist from Switzerland said he was assaulted after he turned off a motorcycle belonging to someone he didn’t know, reported the We Love Pattaya page on Facebook.

A. L., 55, was stopping at a BBQ chicken stall at the end of Soi 16 on Sai 2 to get a late night snack when he was annoyed by the bike with the engine left running next to the stall.

Thaivisa / ‘We Love Pattaya’ Facebook