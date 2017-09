Pattaya Tunnel was finally opened up for public use last month after long delays, but you can only use it if you have a car, or face a 1,000 Baht fine.

Motorcyclists in Pattaya are facing an expensive learning curve when it comes to the newly opened Pattaya tunnel on Sukhumvit Road.

