PHUKET: Two people were injured yesterday in an accident involving five vehicles on Phuket’s main artery, Thepkrasattri Rd.

Thalang Police were notified of the five-vehicle accident in front of the Pak Nam Seafood restaurant in Thalang 6:16pm yesterday (Sept 10).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News