PATTAYA — An Italian man enraged by the quality of his pizza busted his hand in a brawl with its makers at a Pattaya pizzeria, police said Monday.

Police were called Sunday night to the I Love Pizza Art restaurant where they found H. G. E., 71, with an injured hand. His wife, a Thai national, told police the staff beat him and broke one of her husband’s fingers.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English