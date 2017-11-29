South Korean Postal Service to Deliver Mail by Drone by 2022

Korea Post announced on Tuesday that it had successfully delivered mail and packages by drone over water to Deukryang Island, South Jeolla Province, for the first time in South Korea’s history. The agency plans to fully launch drone delivery by 2022.

Drones are increasingly being used internationally to deliver items to remote areas with no access to fast delivery services, and global e-commerce companies such as Amazon are pushing the ground-breaking new systems as ways to improve distribution efficiency.

A drone-based delivery system would be especially beneficial for South Korea because of the country’s hilly and mountainous landscape, as well as its more than 3,400 islands and islets.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International