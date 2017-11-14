Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Home > Bangkok > Public health doctor to face drink and reckless driving charges

Public health doctor to face drink and reckless driving charges

Bang-Kruai-Sai Noi Rd. in Nonthaburi
TN Bangkok 0

Nonthaburi provincial police are charging a public health doctor of the Ministry of Public Health after he refused to a breathalyser test shortly after he crashed his car into a guard whose body was dragged several metres away from the crash scene last Friday night (Nov 10).

Police said Dr Yorn Jiranakhon refused to submit to the alcohol test, therefore under the law, he was considered drink driving and will be charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, in addition to reckless driving that resulted in serious injury to other.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

American sought for tax evasion arrested in Bangkok

Breaking News

Thai protest to target elite

Breaking News

Thailand: 23 Indians and Pakistanis detained for illegal entry; facing deportation

Leave a Reply