Public health doctor to face drink and reckless driving charges

Nonthaburi provincial police are charging a public health doctor of the Ministry of Public Health after he refused to a breathalyser test shortly after he crashed his car into a guard whose body was dragged several metres away from the crash scene last Friday night (Nov 10).

Police said Dr Yorn Jiranakhon refused to submit to the alcohol test, therefore under the law, he was considered drink driving and will be charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, in addition to reckless driving that resulted in serious injury to other.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS