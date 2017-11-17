Friday, November 17, 2017
Home > North > Phrae: Driver has seizure, crashes into shop

Phrae: Driver has seizure, crashes into shop

7-Eleven convenience store in Suphan Buri
TN North 0

A 40-year-old man had a seizure while driving home late Thursday night, crashing his car into a 7-Eleven convenient store in Muang district, Phrae province.

After hearing of the incident at midnight, Pol Lt Colonel Uthai Wiangthong rushed to the scene in front of Piriyalai School and found the driver, Pokpong Preecha, and his mother who was sitting in the passenger’s front seat. Both had suffered slight injuries and the Toyota Corona sedan was stuck on the pavement.

Full story: a href=”http://www.nationmultimedia.com/detail/around_thailand/30331886″>The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Murder suspect shot dead in Samut Sakhon before court trial

Breaking News

Thai cabinet approves 106km double-track railway in eastern route

Breaking News

Lampang experiences slight earthquake

Leave a Reply