Phrae: Driver has seizure, crashes into shop

A 40-year-old man had a seizure while driving home late Thursday night, crashing his car into a 7-Eleven convenient store in Muang district, Phrae province.

After hearing of the incident at midnight, Pol Lt Colonel Uthai Wiangthong rushed to the scene in front of Piriyalai School and found the driver, Pokpong Preecha, and his mother who was sitting in the passenger’s front seat. Both had suffered slight injuries and the Toyota Corona sedan was stuck on the pavement.

The Nation

By The Nation