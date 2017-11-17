Friday, November 17, 2017
Hotel maids caught stealing from guests in Pattaya

Pattaya police were looking for a third hotel maid after two others were arrested for allegedly stealing currency worth about 35,000 baht from a Russian family’s room.

Suthirak Toloy, 41, and Sudarat Padjanteuk, 25, were arrested Monday for allegedly pilfering baht, rubles and dollars from the room at the Wongamat Privacy Resort. Police said they confiscated 12,000 baht, RUB25,000 and USD200 dollars from the two women and were looking for a third suspect, 31-year-old Nattamon Yingkumhaeng.

