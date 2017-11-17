DSI orders occupants on two beaches in Phuket to vacate in 30 days

Officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and 10 other relevant central and local government agencies yesterday (Thursday ) started to erect signs on Layan and Lepang beaches in Thalang district of Phuket ordering six operators of businesses to leave the beaches in 30 days.

The sign says defiant operators will face arrest.

Action by the state authorities to claim back encroached public land by business operators and influential people on the beaches of Phuket came after the Supreme Court ruled early this month that the land these operators occupied, about 178 rai on the two beaches, are public land or state property.

thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS