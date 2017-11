Nine para-military rangers were injured, one of them seriously, when a truck in which they were travelling skidded out of the road and turned upside down in a ditch on the Asian highway in Jana district of Songkhla Sunday morning.

Police said that one of the rangers, Veerayuth Chimlert, passed out after he was crushed on the neck by a steel bar and he was immediately rushed to Jana and Na Mom hospitals along with the other rangers who were less injured.

