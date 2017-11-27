Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Mount Agung’s Eruption Shuts Bali Airport, Prompts Massive Evacuation

Indonesian authorities have closed the international airport on Bali island, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Asia, due to Mount Agung’s volcanic ash ejection, which has reached the area of the airport, according to reports from pilots.

“We have conducted a meeting this morning and decided to suspend the airport’s operation for safety reasons,” Herson, the head of the airports authority for Bali and East Nusa Tenggara, told reporters on Monday.

“We have received reports from pilots that volcanic ash has reached the area above the airport. We conducted an observation and found that that is true, so we decided to close the airport,” he further specified.

