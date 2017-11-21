Nigeria Mosque Bombing: At Least 50 Killed as People Arrive for Morning Prayers

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – At least 50 people have died after a suicide bomber struck a Nigeria mosque as worshippers arrived for morning prayers in one of the deadliest attacks in the region in years, police said.

The attack in northeastern Adamawa state was carried out by a young man carrying explosives, Independent reported.

Suspicion fell on Boko Haram militants, although there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Police spokesman Othman Abubakar said the young man detonated his explosives while mingling among the worshippers.

​Ahmed Musa, chairman of Mubi council, said dozens of people had been injured but the exact number of casualties was not yet known as the wounded had been dispersed among several different hospitals.

