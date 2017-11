PanARMENIAN.Net – The municipality of Edremit in Turkey’s Van province has said that it has no intention of dismantling a toilet facility built atop the Armenian cemetery in the town.

Those in charge of the move argue that there are no Armenian graves on the site.

“We haven’t dismantled any structure and are not going to either. Furthermore, we’ll turn this natural wonder into a more beautiful place,” said a trustee appointed by the AP Party.

