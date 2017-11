PHUKET: A 27-year-old Bhutanese man died when he was crushed under the wheels of a 22-wheeled truck and trailer near the notorious Kho En curve in Mai Khao, northern Phuket, early this morning (Nov 21).

The accident occurred at about 6am, Capt Tanom Thongpen of the Tha Chatchai Police confirmed to The Phuket News.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News