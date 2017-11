Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday announced that Labour Minister Sirichai Distakul has resigned, as Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon denied there is a rift in the cabinet – but he will not be nominating Gen Sirichai’s successor.

The deputy prime minister normally supervises the labour portfolios.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM AND PATPONG SABPAITOON

BANGKOK POST