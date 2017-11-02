Thursday, November 2, 2017
Fireworks regulation strictly imposed for Loy Krathong festival

Red and Green Fireworks in Thailand
BANGKOK, 1 November 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Interior is strictly regulating the use of fireworks and lanterns during Loy Krathong festival and calling on organizers at venues to strictly comply with the law.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed concerns over the safety and well-being of the general public on Loy Krathong Day, as fire accidents due to fireworks and lanterns might typically occur, causing hazards to lives and damage to property.

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
