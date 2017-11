Immigration police have arrested four Nigerians for overstaying tourist visas and charged them with being involved in a criminal network conducting romance scams. The arrest was announced yesterday at a press conference at the Immigration Bureau at 11.30am.

Immigration police chief Pol Lt-General Sutthipong Wongpin identified the four suspects as Egbain Andrew, Onwuemeru Elvis, Uchechukwu Benjamin Ejimadu and Ahamefula Chibuike Kali.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation