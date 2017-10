Three died following the runoff and river overflow in nine central provinces that affected 140,000 people over the past three days, authorities said on Saturday.

Heavy rain during Oct 10-13, a result of a depression and discharges from the Chao Phraya Dam, triggered runoff and overflows in Lop Buri, Kamphaeng Phet, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Tak and Phichit.

