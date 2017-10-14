Saturday, October 14, 2017
Phuket airport baggage handler arrested for theft

Phuket airport terminal
PHUKET: A baggage handler at Phuket International Airport was arrested on Wednesday (Oct 11) over the theft of Bluetooth speaker from a passenger’s luggage after a video clip of the theft was circulated on social media.

Sub Lt Wittaya Kongsomboon of the Phuket Tourist Police along with Cpl Nattapon Pinkaew of the Sakoo Police arrested Abdulloah Hayeemayaeh, 27, from Pattani at the airport. He was arrested with a black Bluetooth speaker which Abdulloah admitted to have stolen.

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

