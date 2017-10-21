21 Vietnamese caught, two fishing trawlers seized

CHUMPHON/SURAT THANI: Twenty-one crewmembers of two Vietnamese fishing trawlers have been arrested for fishing illegally in the Thai waters off Surat Thani province.

A combined team of officials from Chumphon fisheries prevention and suppression unit and a special task force rushed to the Thai waters between Koh Phangan and Koh Tao in Koh Phangan district of Surat Thani late Friday after being alerted. They found the two Vietnamese trawlers fishing illegally there.

Full story: Bangkok Post

AMNART THONGDEE

BANGKOK POST