Friday, October 20, 2017
Home > News > Television Ordered to Restore Full Color

Television Ordered to Restore Full Color

National Broadcasting Services of Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK — A week before the cremation of King Bhumibol, the national broadcasting regulator told television stations Thursday to stop stripping the color from their programming.

The urgent order to restore full color was passed on to all channels yesterday evening with instructions it go into effect immediately after royal news programming. The previous order to desaturate color by 40 percent this month, meant to pay homage ahead of and during the royal funeral, went into effect on Oct. 1.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai Army reinforces upriver water defences as flood threatens Bangkok

Breaking News

Thai wife strangled after smashing up husband’s Star Wars toys

Breaking News

First ultramarathon in Thailand kicks off this weekend

Leave a Reply