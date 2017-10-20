Television Ordered to Restore Full Color

BANGKOK — A week before the cremation of King Bhumibol, the national broadcasting regulator told television stations Thursday to stop stripping the color from their programming.

The urgent order to restore full color was passed on to all channels yesterday evening with instructions it go into effect immediately after royal news programming. The previous order to desaturate color by 40 percent this month, meant to pay homage ahead of and during the royal funeral, went into effect on Oct. 1.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen

Khaosod English