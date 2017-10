Police have arrested a man who was seen on a Facebook video clip demanding Bt100 as parking fee from a mourner on Rajdamnoen road.

Pol Captain Rattakarn Thongthai, deputy inspector of Chana Songkram Police Station, said Tom Rodtaptim, 39, was arrested in front of the old head office of the Government Lottery Office at 1.30am on Saturday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation