Army chief Chalermchai Sitthisad on Thursday defended a decision to spend 15.9 million baht on building shops and public toilets at Rajabhakti Park in Pra­chuap Khiri Khan.

Responding to recent criticism of the project that has flared up on social media, he said the military is ready to disclose full details to the public to counter claims of massive overspending. The park is located in Hua Hin.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM

BANGKOK POST