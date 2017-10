SUKHOTHAI, 7th October 2017 (NNT) – The Royal Irrigation Department has advised residents of Sukhothai to brace themselves for the likelihood of rapid flooding.

The department issued a warning to residents in lower Sukhothai following intense rainfall on Friday, saying it could potentially trigger a flood.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau Of Thailand