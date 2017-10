PHUKET: Police are investigating shots fired at a rubber plantation in central Phuket early this morning that saw one man hired as security shot in the arm.

The man shot, Danudech Maliwan, 40, had been taken to Thalang Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, reported Capt Eakkachai Kwanwan of the Thalang Police.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News