Two young men are dead after their motorcycles collided head-on on a flyover in Muang Ayutthaya on Thursday night.

Pol Capt Suchart Yoddamnone, deputy inspector at the district police station, said one of the bikers – Atthasit Thongnil, 27, an Ayutthaya Waterworks Authority electrician – had been driving against the traffic flow.

