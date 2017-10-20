Friday, October 20, 2017
Home > Asia > Putin breaks down in laughter over plans to export pork to Indonesia

Putin breaks down in laughter over plans to export pork to Indonesia

Domestic pig
TN Asia 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Russia’s agriculture minister unwittingly caused Vladimir Putin to break down in laughter with his idea for pork exports to Indonesia, a Muslim country, The Telegraph said.

Video of Putin’s giggles quickly went viral: The original tweet with the footage was retweeted more than a thousand times, local media covered the incident and uploads on YouTube got hundreds of thousands of views.

Minister Alexander Tkachyov was presenting a dry report at a meeting about agricultural development when he put his foot in his mouth, to the merriment of Putin and other high-ranking officials. Tkachyov had been arguing that Russia should follow Germany’s example and increase pork exports to Asia.

“Let’s say Germany produces 5.5 million tonnes of pork a year, 3 million of that is exported. To all countries, and first of all China, Indonesia, part to Japan, Korea and so on,” Tkachyov said.

He continued talking about growing pork production in the far east, but had to stop speaking when he noticed the president’s bemusement.

“Indonesia is a Muslim country, they don’t eat pork,” Putin said, chuckling with deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Sumba, Indonesia

President of the United States of America Hussein Obama reflects during an economic meeting

Obama to Make, and Face, History in Laos

Sydney seen from Balmain

Man drives car with gas cylinders into Sydney police station, terror attack suspected

Leave a Reply