Saturday, October 7, 2017
Home > Bangkok > Five South Koreans arrested for operating online gambling

Five South Koreans arrested for operating online gambling

View of Bangkok from Baiyoke Tower II
TN Bangkok 0

Tourism and 191 police yesterday (Oct 6) arrested five South Korean nationals for running online gambling.

Pol Maj-Gen Surachet Hakpan, acting deputy commander of the Tourist Police Bureau, said the five South Koreans were arrested with 14 computers and computer notebooks, 15 cellphones and 150,000 won (131 U.S. dollars) in cash, and 40 SIM cards allegedly used in the online gambling.

He said the raid at a condominium room in Sathupradit area was conducted on a tip-off from the Embassy of South Korea in Bangkok.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Taxi Driver Returns 145,000 Baht To American Passenger

Breaking News

Bangkok could be dry in 11 days

Breaking News

AOT launches new logo for Suvarnabhumi Airport

Leave a Reply