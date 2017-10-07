Five South Koreans arrested for operating online gambling

Tourism and 191 police yesterday (Oct 6) arrested five South Korean nationals for running online gambling.

Pol Maj-Gen Surachet Hakpan, acting deputy commander of the Tourist Police Bureau, said the five South Koreans were arrested with 14 computers and computer notebooks, 15 cellphones and 150,000 won (131 U.S. dollars) in cash, and 40 SIM cards allegedly used in the online gambling.

He said the raid at a condominium room in Sathupradit area was conducted on a tip-off from the Embassy of South Korea in Bangkok.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS