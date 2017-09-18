Visitors continue to arrive at Phu Thap Boek despite recent explosion

PHETCHABUN, 18 September 2017 (NNT) – Tourists have continued to travel to Phu Thap Boek mountain of Petchabun province despite a fatal explosion earlier this month.

Tourists continued to be seen making the most of the mountain’s 15-20 degrees Celsius weather this past weekend, with many stating they greatly enjoyed its morning fog and other attractions and were not disturbed by news that a bombing had taken place in the area only weeks before.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand