Monday, September 18, 2017
Visitors continue to arrive at Phu Thap Boek despite recent explosion

Highway 12 through Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun province
PHETCHABUN, 18 September 2017 (NNT) – Tourists have continued to travel to Phu Thap Boek mountain of Petchabun province despite a fatal explosion earlier this month.

Tourists continued to be seen making the most of the mountain’s 15-20 degrees Celsius weather this past weekend, with many stating they greatly enjoyed its morning fog and other attractions and were not disturbed by news that a bombing had taken place in the area only weeks before.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

