A constructor worker shot his two young daughters – one of them died instantly and the other died at the hospital – and then used the same shotgun to shoot himself to death in their house in Pong Namron district of Chanthaburi province on Sunday (Sept 17).

The three dead victims were identified by police as Mr Boonserm Pitpan, a construction worker who also worked as a village defence volunteer, Ms Prapassorn, 5 year-old, and Ms Noppasorn, 9 year-old.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS