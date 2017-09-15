Friday, September 15, 2017
South Korean President Threatens to Destroy North Korea

Farmers in North Korea
Pyongyang overtly disregards the appeals of the international community to halt ballistic missile tests which makes it practically impossible to engage in any diplomatic procedures. Its South neighbor has lost patience and threatens with destruction.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in warned the North on Friday that its missile tests made any dialogue impossible and warned Pyongyang of an attack that would make it unable to recover, local media said.

The North fired what is believed to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan far out into the Pacific on Friday morning, prompting South Korea and Japan to call emergency meetings on national security.

