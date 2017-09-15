Deep South Bombs Kill Soldier, Police Officer

A Thai soldier and a police officer were killed and 26 others including civilians were injured in roadside bombings and shootings in the Deep South early on Thursday, security officials said.

The violence began around 1:30 a.m. when a bomb exploded next to a utility pole in Yala’s Kabang district. No one was injured and officials waited until daylight to send a crew to assess the damage.

Later, an explosive ordnance disposal team was dispatched to the scene. They were traveling through nearby Yaha district at around 9 a.m. when a second bomb exploded. As a security team rushed to the scene to aid those injured minutes earlier, another bomb exploded and militants began shooting at their vehicles.

“I believe the bombings were carried out by the insurgents,” Yaha Police Station chief Col. Tawat Sunthornpoj told reporters as he inspected the ambush scenes.

The soldier and police officer died after being taken to a hospital, according to officials with the regional military command, ISOC 4. Of the 26 people wounded, four were seriously injured, they said.

Officials did not give a breakdown of how many people were hurt in each attack.

Matahari Ismail and Mariyam Ahmad

Yala, Thailand

