Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday outlined strategies devised to eliminate low-cost tour operators on the island during the his latest “Governor Meets Press” press conference held at Phuket Provincial Office in Phuket Town.

Also present at yesterday’s (Sept 13) press conference were Vice Governor Sanith Siriwihok, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teerapol Thipcharoen, heads of local government agencies, government representatives, private sector representatives and the media.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News