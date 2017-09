A fire raged through a plastics factory in Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana district in the early hours of Thursday, destroying all machinery but causing no casualties.

The fire broke out at the factory premises of Magnetic Co in Soi Baromratchonnanee 64 in Thawi Watthana about 2.30am, said Pol Capt Theerawat Kaewsri, deputy chief investigator at Thammasala police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS