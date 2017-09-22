North Korean Leader Says Trump Will ‘Pay Dearly’ For Threats

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called U.S. President Donald Trump “deranged” and said he will “pay dearly” for threating to “totally destroy” North Korea.

Kim made the remarks on September 22 in response to recent U.S.-led sanctions efforts and a threat Trump made on September 19 in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump on September 21 signed an executive order expanding sanctions on North Korea by targeting individuals and companies that trade with Pyongyang.

Trump told reporters it was unacceptable that entities support the North Korean regime financially.

He said the executive order will cut off revenue that funds Pyongyang’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

North Korea has launched dozens of missiles under Kim’s leadership as it accelerates a weapons program aimed at developing the ability to target the United States with intercontinental ballistic nuclear missiles.

Kim on September 22 said Trump should “exercise prudence in selecting words and be considerate of whom he speaks to when making a speech in front of the world.”

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.