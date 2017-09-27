Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Home > Bangkok > Midnight Blast at Silom’s ‘DJ Station’ Was Electrical Malfunction

Midnight Blast at Silom’s ‘DJ Station’ Was Electrical Malfunction

One Night in Bangkok
TN Bangkok 0

BANGKOK — An explosion that sent revelers scrambling from a popular gay club in the early hours of Wednesday morning was caused by an electrical transformer, according to the club.

Amateur footage filmed outside DJ Station in Soi Silom 2 showed people running from what was described as a double blast between some time after midnight. A club manager who only gave her name as Dueanpen said Wednesday morning that no one was hurt and staff immediately used a chemical extinguisher to prevent any fire.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

British Border Agency breaks up Bangkok ring

Buildings in Bangkok

BMA establishes centers for managing security cameras

Breaking News

At least three injured in clash between red shirts, PDRC protesters in Lak Si

Leave a Reply