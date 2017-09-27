Midnight Blast at Silom’s ‘DJ Station’ Was Electrical Malfunction

BANGKOK — An explosion that sent revelers scrambling from a popular gay club in the early hours of Wednesday morning was caused by an electrical transformer, according to the club.

Amateur footage filmed outside DJ Station in Soi Silom 2 showed people running from what was described as a double blast between some time after midnight. A club manager who only gave her name as Dueanpen said Wednesday morning that no one was hurt and staff immediately used a chemical extinguisher to prevent any fire.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English