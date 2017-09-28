Thursday, September 28, 2017
Man arrested for selling meth pills to teenagers

Speedboat at Pattaya Beach
TN Pattaya 0

A man was arrested on Wednesday (Sept 27) by a special operations team of the narcotic suppression and prevention centre of Sattahip district in Chon Buri province for selling methamphetamine pills to teenagers in the district.

The special operations team, led by Sattahip district chief Krisanaphan Detkrut, searched a house in Soi Thetsaban 26 in Tambon Bang Sare, and arrested Kanchanasak Yukachen, 24, who had earlier been reported to have sold methamphetamine pills to youngsters and allowed them to use his house for taking drugs.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra
Thai PBS

