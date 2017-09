True4U channel news anchor Orakarn Jiwakiat yesterday (Sept 25) asked the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) to take legal action against people posting on Facebook that have defamed her reputation and made her life difficult.

Ms Orakarn and her lawyer filed the complaint with the TCSD saying that the Facebook posts accusing her as being a person who broke up the family of Pol Capt Songkran Techanarong and Aff Taksaorn Paksukcharern.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS