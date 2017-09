BANGKOK — A teen luk thung singer whose sexually charged stage show drew the wrath of the junta leader earlier this year went to the police for help Monday evening in prosecuting those bootlegging her new soap brand.

After Lamyai launched her own face soap brand last month, fakes have appeared in markets throughout the country – so many that the singer said her fans brought it to her attention.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English