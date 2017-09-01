Bodies of 19 Rohingya Refugees Wash Ashore in Bangladesh

The bodies of 19 Rohingya refugees – nine women and 10 children – washed ashore Thursday in southeastern Bangladesh, local authorities said, as they struggled to control an exodus from Myanmar that swelled to close to 30,000 people within the past week.

Since the influx from an outbreak of violence in the neighboring Myanmar state of Rakhine began on Aug. 24, Bangladesh police said they recovered 23 bodies in all, including the 19 people whose bodies were found Thursday after their boats capsized as the refugees tried to cross the Naaf River that separates the two countries.

“All of them are Rohingyas, who were fleeing Myanmar to enter into Bangladesh,” Mohammad Main Uddin Khan, officer-in-charge of the local police station, told BenarNews.

On Tuesday night two other boats capsized and local residents had recovered four other bodies, he said.

The Bangladesh government has urged the Myanmar authorities to take back the dead bodies of the Rohingya refugees.

“We have forwarded a note verbale to the Myanmar High Commissioner’s office in Dhaka urging them to receive the dead bodies,” Monjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, chief of the South Asia Desk of the Foreign Ministry, told BenarNews.

The victims were among the thousands of Rohingya Muslims who were fleeing violence that flared after Rohingya insurgents launched coordinated attacks on 30 police outposts in Myanmar’s Rakhine state last week.

Full story: BenarNews

Jesmin Papri and Abdur Rahman

Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.