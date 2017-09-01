Samsung will soon start testing self-driving cars in California

PanARMENIAN.Net – Electronics giant Samsung is the latest company to get the go-ahead to test self-driving cars on California’s public roads, The Verge said.

That’s according to the list of companies who’ve agreed to the terms of the Autonomous Vehicle Tester Program from the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Samsung joins companies such as Apple, Bosch, Delphi, NVIDIA and Waymo, as well as automakers like BMW, General Motors, and Volkswagen.

