New reception building opens behind Government House

BANGKOK, 31st August 2017 (NNT) – Government House has debuted its new reception building for meetings, and to welcome distinguished guests, both Thai and visiting from abroad.

A merit-making ceremony was held to inaugurate the new building. Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha officiated for laypeople participating in the event, while Somdej Phra Wannarat of Wat Bowonniwet Vihara led the clergy. The ceremony was attended by the Cabinet, the National Council for Peace and Order, the National Legislative Assembly, Constitution Drafting Commission, permanent secretaries from Ministries, military commanders, heads of government agencies, and members of the media.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand